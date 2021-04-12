Fire causes ‘extensive damage’ to buildings at Findhorn Foundation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been arrested after a fire caused “extensive damage” to buildings at the Findhorn Foundation.

Emergency services were called to the community near the Moray coast at about 2am today.

Seven fire crews plus the welfare unit from Inverness were dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze at its peak and care for people affected.

Police have since confirmed that a 49-year-old man has been arrested.

In a social media post, the Findhorn Foundation has reported nobody was injured in the incident and praised emergency services for the care they showed at the scene.

However, “extensive damage” has been reported to the community centre and main sanctuary at the enclave.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called to the Findhorn Foundation at about 2am.

“There were seven appliances there at one point, there are still three at the scene dampening down.”

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 2.05am on Monday, 12 April to a report of a fire at a community centre in The Park, Findhorn, Moray.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

