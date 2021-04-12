In pictures: Findhorn Foundation community centre ‘extensively damaged’ following fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A popular community centre used by members of the Findhorn Foundation has been “extensively damaged” following fire.

Pictures show that the building has been almost burnt to the ground and has suffered catastrophic damage due to the blaze.

Emergency services were called to the Findhorn Foundation early today after a fire broke out.

Seven fire crews plus the welfare unit from Inverness were dispatched to the scene to tackle the blaze at its peak and care for people affected.

No injuries were reported, with firefighters remaining on-scene to make the area safe and dampen down any hot spots.

The main sanctuary at the enclave has also been extensively damaged.

Police confirmed that they had arrested a man in connection with the fire.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called around 2.05am on Monday, 12 April to a report of a fire at a community centre in The Park, Findhorn, Moray.

“A 49-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”