11-year-old Charlie reported missing in Lossiemouth found by police

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in Lossiemouth earlier today has been traced “safe and well” by police.

Charlie Durkin was last seen leaving his home address in the North Covesea Terrace area of the town at 8.30am.

He was on his way to school.

Charlie Durkin – TracedFollowing our previous appeal, we can confirm that missing 11-year-old boy Charlie Durkin has… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, April 12, 2021

Police have now confirmed he has been found.

A statement said: Following our previous appeal, we can confirm that missing 11-year-old boy Charlie Durkin has been traced safe and well.

“We would like to thank those who assisted with sharing our appeal.”