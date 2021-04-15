Something went wrong - please try again later.

Arts group Findhorn Bay Arts has awarded grants to nine artists to help develop creative opportunities for young people.

The Moray-based organisation received the cash from the Scottish Government to help communities affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now the group has confirmed funding totalling nearly £38,000 for nine programmes aimed at young people to support mental health objectives and broaden horizons.

Funding awarded

Daniel McQuarrie – “What Makes You Happy” film project for children – £4,000

Rachel MacIntyre – Circus Connections workshops – £4,792

Carol Scorer – Storytelling and percussion workshops – £4,095

Ruby Worth – Dance movement therapy for young people – £5,000

Gail Sneddon – Dance film project – £5,000

Steven Sharp – Drum and percussion workshops – £5,000

Nicola Kennell – Mixed media workshops – £4,793

Graeme Roger and Dave Martin – Film and music project – £4,984.50

Projects will ‘bring joy’ to youngsters affected by Covid

The fund was open to artists living in Moray and those living within 50 miles who wanted to work with youngsters within the region.

It is hoped the funding will help open the minds of youngsters and support those most affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

Kresanna Aigner, director of Findhorn Bay Arts, said: “Lockdown has impacted on everyone’s mental health and our children and young people have suffered a lot because of the social isolation of not being able to see or play with their friends.

© Supplied by Findhorn Bay Arts

“We are thrilled that the awards we are announcing today will help towards restoring a degree of normality to Moray children and young people.

“We have first-hand experience of how the creative arts can help increase confidence and self-belief but most of all, our children and young people will have fun accessing the gamut of the creative arts.”

Panel member Elidh Brown, who is development lead at TSI Moray, said: “It’s brilliant to see this investment in the wellbeing of children and young people through an exciting and energising range of creative activities in Moray.

“These projects include innovative and inspiring arts and opportunities for play and reconnection, bringing joy, fresh hope and light at the end of the tunnel for children, families and communities hit hard by the pandemic.”