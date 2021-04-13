Can you help find missing pensioner Ronald Kemp?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have issued an appeal following the disappearance of Ronald Kemp who has been reported missing from the Moray area.

The 74-year-old was last seen at 10am on Tuesday, April 12 in Neil’s View area of Lhanbryde.

He is known to frequent the nearby Elgin area.

Mr Kemp is described as being 6ft, grey hair and wearing a dark winter jack accompanied by jeans and black boots.

It is understood he had a blue electric bike with him and two saddle bags.

A police statement said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information to help trace 74-year-old Ronald Kemp last seen in Lhanbryde.

“Ronald was last seen at 10am on Tuesday, 12 April in Neil’s View.

“He is described as being approximately six foot tall, grey hair, wearing a dark winter jack, jeans and black boots.

“He had a blue and electric bike with him and two saddle bags. He is known to frequent the Lhanbryde and Elgin areas.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.