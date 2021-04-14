Police continue to search for missing pensioner Ronald Kemp

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are continuing to appeal for help to find a pensioner last seen on his bike on Monday.

Ronald Kemp was seen in the Kingsmills Bridge area of Elgin at around 2.20pm on his blue electric bike, which had two saddlebags.

The 74-year-old, from Lhanbryde, is described as 6ft with grey hair. He was wearing a dark winter jack, jeans and black boots.

Police are asking anyone with information on Mr Kemp’s whereabouts to call 101.