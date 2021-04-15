Calls for ‘respect’ after SNP banners destroyed in Moray

SNP campaigners in Moray have called for “respectful campaigning” after field posters in the region were destroyed.
The party has erected signs to re-elect local candidate Richard Lochhead.
However, within days of being put up, posters on the outskirts of Rothes have been broken.
The Moray SNP branch has condemned the incident as “mindless vandalism”.
A spokeswoman added: “Destroying election field signs like this is no different to vandalising anyone else’s property and this kind of calculated behaviour is completely unacceptable.
“Election campaigns in Moray have always been conducted respectfully and it’s important that campaigners and supporters of all parties act in a civil manner over the next three weeks.
“The signs that have been damaged in recent days have been paid for by donations of ordinary party members and supporters, who have chosen to give some of their hard-earned cash to support a campaign they believe in.”
Moray SNP says it has reported the matter to the police.
