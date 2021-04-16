Fire crews called to A96 near Fochabers to extinguish vehicle on fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters were called to a car fire on a busy north-east road this morning.

They were called just after 8.30am to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road, near Fochabers.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We sent two appliances, one from Fochabers and one from Elgin.

“It was one vehicle alight and we used one hose reel jet and one breathing apparatus.”

The stop message came through just after 8.45am and crews have now left the scene.

There are no details on casualties.