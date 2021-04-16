Overnight roadworks planned for the A96 near Keith

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out on a major north-east road next week, with a 10mph convoy in place.

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Coachford, south of Keith, will be resurfaced.

Work begins on Wednesday and is expected to take the team six nights, excluding Saturday. They’ll be carrying out the project from 7.30pm-6.30am to minimise disruption.

Motorists will need to follow a 10mph convoy system during this time.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This project will help address defects in the road surface on this section of the A96 near Keith, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.