Friday, April 16th 2021 Show Links
News / Moray

Overnight roadworks planned for the A96 near Keith

by Lauren Taylor
April 16, 2021, 12:09 pm
© Supplied by Bear ScotlandA96 resurfacing work

Overnight resurfacing works will be carried out on a major north-east road next week, with a 10mph convoy in place.

A section of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road at Coachford, south of Keith, will be resurfaced.

Work begins on Wednesday and is expected to take the team six nights, excluding Saturday. They’ll be carrying out the project from 7.30pm-6.30am to minimise disruption.

Motorists will need to follow a 10mph convoy system during this time.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “This project will help address defects in the road surface on this section of the A96 near Keith, creating a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register