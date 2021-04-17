Prince Philip: New images show future duke’s early days at sea with Gordonstoun that inspired Navy career

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Never seen before images of Prince Philip’s time at Gordonstoun have been released on the day of his funeral.

The pictures, taken by a great-uncle of a former student, show the future navy admiral in happy times learning to sail in the Moray Firth aboard the school’s yacht Diligent.

One shows him building confidence at the helm while another shows him doing the washing up on board.

Philip attended the boarding school near Elgin for five years after joining in 1934 as a 13-year-old.

Diligent was immediately put to work after bought by Gordonstoun with a cruise to Fair Isle in July 1936 and was heavily used in term-time and holidays.

Philip’s time in the north-east would prove influential in the rest of his life in building his love of the sea and planting the seed of what would become the Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Today students at Gordonstoun will pay tribute to their predecessor with a tribute service at Hopeman Harbour, where the prince first learned to sail.

They will then join the national silence outside the main school building at the start of the funeral at 3pm.

Yesterday more than 100 students and staff recreated a two-mile morning run, which were compulsory in Prince Philip’s era, from the school to the nearby Coastguard tower.

The post was opened by the duke himself in 1955, replacing a wooden hut which he had helped to build during his own time at the school.