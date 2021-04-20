Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Highland League football side has marked the “end of an era” as fans said goodbye to a hut that has served them for more than 20 years.

Rothes Football Club bosses have described the demolition of a building where supporters used to buy raffle tickets in exchange for cans of beer as a sad day for the side.

The hut inside Mackessack Park has acted as a gathering place for supporters before and after Highland League matches since 1999.

Now the Speysiders have knocked down the building – which was also previously used as the Rothes Golf Clubhouse and former Keith Library – due to major water damage.

Secretary Garry Davies said the club had been left with “no option” but to demolish the building that has served the club so well for years.

Mr Davies told the P&J: “The building has been here for around 30 years and prior to that it was a clubhouse for Rothes Golf Club and library in Keith.

“Unfortunately, during the lockdown nobody had really been down at the ground as everything has been shut down and the chairman discovered water ingress from the roof.

“We were left with no option as it had to be replaced and unfortunately we haven’t been able to get our main project off the ground which involves building a complete new stand.

“The building was basically a supporters bar prior to and after the games, run by supporters group Club 59.

“It was not a official bar but the guys who gathered there and bought a raffle ticket would get a drink.

“The funding went to Club 59, who would buy kits or training kits and present it to the club.”

Rothes on the rise

The club has overcome previous financial struggles to become a rising force in the Highland League under manager Ross Jack.

Last year, Rothes won the Highland League Cup for the first time in their history by defeating Buckie Thistle 2-1 – which was their first silverware since the North of Scotland Cup in 1979.

Ambitious plans to redevelop Mackessack Park

Off the field, the club are looking to build a new facility on the old site to include a hospitality suite, first aid room and secretary room as part of major efforts to redevelop Mackessack Park.

Mr Davies said: We had plans in place to revamp the stadium, stands and dressing rooms.

“But obviously with the pandemic it couldn’t go ahead and, having no income coming in with hospitality, the funding wasn’t available to do that project.

“It is our priority to replace that building once we get told by the Scottish Government and SFA when we can start the new season.

“At the moment once the new building is in place, it will be spilt into two sides with one half for the visiting team and the other part for match officials.

“Obviously once we are allowed to use the two existing dressing rooms, the building will be transformed into a hospitality suite, first aid room, secretary office and such like under one roof.

“We are looking at progress off and on the field and the club has become a talking point in the last few years and seen the crowds increase a lot.