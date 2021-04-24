Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Moray tourist group boss hopes major efforts to promote Cullen ahead of this summer’s anticipated staycation boom can encourage visitors to support local businesses.

Cullen Voluntary Tourist Initiative chairman David McCubbin wants to entice more visitors to explore the town centre, in turn supporting businesses rather than just observing them sticking to the beach.

This comes after the group revealed their new website and town guide which features a user friendly map of Cullen showcasing the town’s businesses and key places to visit.

Earlier this year, the group received £5,000 from Scotland’s Towns Partnership’s Scotland Loves Local initiative.

The group commissioned Portknockie firm Clock Studio to create the new logo, town map and printed town guide leaflet.

Mr McCubbin said the group wouldn’t have been able to overhaul the marketing materials without the funding boost.

He said: “From a tourist initiative point of view we don’t have much money as rely on tourist office income and business support so we couldn’t have created the website and map without the funding.

“We have wanted to get a website, map and leaflet for several years now but we haven’t had the resources and it is perfect timing for us.

“The new map, leaflet and website are being used to promote the businesses.”

Hopes that visitors support local businesses

He highlighted the focus was on boosting awareness about local businesses to the droves of visitors who enjoy visiting the beach.

He added: “Everybody knows about the beach and walks but our focus is on the town centre and businesses to ensure visitors aren’t just going to the beach and instead are spending money at the businesses as well.

“That’s what the new map, leaflet and website are trying to promote that message.

“Last summer Cullen was really busy and we are hoping more visitors support the businesses in the town this time around.

“It is about focusing on businesses and making people aware there is more to Cullen than just the beach.

“Cullen has visitors all year round and the lockdown has been a major struggle for all the businesses.

“The businesses are now hoping they can stay open moving forward and there are no other lockdowns.

“A key component of our marketing is to encourage visitors to follow the new #RespectProtectEnjoy messaging of responsible tourism.

“We are encouraging visitors to park responsibly, take their litter home and follow Covid guidance.”

Visit discovercullen.com for more information.