Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Climate change campaigners in Moray have held a protest at sea to warn of the dangers of rising water levels.

Swimmers carrying placards saying “Act Now or Swim Later” waded into the water off the coast of Findhorn.

The event was timed to coincide with Earth Day tomorrow, which is this year coincides with a virtual climate change summit hosted by US president Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and 40 other world leaders are due to take part in the digital event, which marks five years since the climate change Paris Agreement was opened for signatures.

Sea protest highlights risk of rising water levels

Today Extinction Rebellion campaigners from Forres held the dip to warn of the effect of increasing temperatures across the world.

Efforts are underway to try and limit the rises to 1.5C but campaigners warn emissions are currenty up to three times that target.

Campaigner Julia Tucknott said: “We are at a crisis point. Never before has our climate changed so rapidly and if we miss this chance to match our words with real action, the consequences will cause untold suffering to millions.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery © Jason Hedges/DCT Media © Jason Hedges/DCT Media © Jason Hedges/DCT Media © Jason Hedges/DCT Media

“We are starting to see some of those consequences starting to unfold.

“In 2021 we are facing multiple famines due to the combined impacts of conflict, climate change and inequality, coupled with the Covid-19 crisis.

“Further global warming and our continued destruction of nature means we are increasing our risk of future pandemics, not to mention coastal flooding, more severe and frequent wildfires and extreme weather events.”

Further climate change talks are planned in the UK this year with a G7 meeting in Cornwall in June and the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November.