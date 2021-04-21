Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court for a second time charged with starting two fires at the Findhorn Foundation.

Joseph Clark, of no fixed abode, is accused of starting the blazes that destroyed the charity’s community centre and main sanctuary.

The two buildings were some of the oldest and most treasured on the park.

The 49-year-old, who was represented by Elgin-based solicitor Ben Thom, made no plea during the hearing, which was held in private.

Clark was remanded in custody after the appearance at Inverness Sheriff Court.

The blaze was discovered at the world-famous Findhorn Foundation in the early hours of Monday, April 12.

The Findhorn Foundation is a Scottish charitable trust registered in 1972, formed by the spiritual community at the Findhorn Ecovillage, one of the largest intentional communities in Britain.

It has been home to thousands of residents from more than 40 countries.

A police investigation was launched following the fire.