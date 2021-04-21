Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The search has begun for contractors to install campervan facilities in Moray to prepare the region for another staycation surge.

A £20,000 investment has been commissioned to install temporary toilets, chemical disposal points and rubbish bins.

The investment comes after some beauty spots in the region were overwhelmed with staycations due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the trend expected to continue this year.

Now Moray Council has begun the search for contractors to install the equipment in preparation for the summer.

© David Mackay/DCT Media

Upgrades are planned for Ballindalloch at Cragganmore, Fiddich Park in Craigellachie, the coastal car park in Portgordon and at harbours in Portknockie and Burghead.

Visitors will have to pay and book to use the facilities with charges due to be published before they open.

Stephen Cooper, Moray Council’s head of environmental and commercial services, said: “We know there’s a busy season of staycations ahead, and we all need to play our part in keeping Moray clean and tidy for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“We’re upgrading facilities and ask that visitors use these safely and hygienically, and respect our landscapes by putting rubbish in the bins provided, or taking it with them if bins are full.”