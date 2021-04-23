Items stolen and damaged as second Elgin nursery vandalised this month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are investigating after an Elgin outdoor nursery was vandalised, and items were stolen from within.

The play area, used by Liberty Kids, was hit by vandals between Thursday March 25 and Wednesday April 7.

A number of items, including rainbow-coloured bunting, were stolen, and outdoor pallets, a mirror, and wood boards were all damaged.

A group of six young males seen within the nursery at the time is being sought to help officers with their inquiries.

Witness appeal – theft and vandalism Liberty Kids nursery, ElginOfficers are appealing for information as enquiries… Posted by North East Police Division on Friday, April 23, 2021

They were described as between 10 to 12 years of age and were on bikes.

The woodland at the Wards is also used by local Scouts, along with the nursery children.

Play items like mud kitchens were knocked over, sails and tarpaulins ripped down, and children’s seating stamped on, smashed and thrown in a burn.

The children from Liberty Kids use the Elgin outdoor nursery during daytimes from Monday to Wednesday, while the Scouts use it in the evenings.

Reaction

Sam Buchanan, nursery manager, took to social media to detail her disappointment at what happened.

She said: “So gutted to see today that there have been children down at the scout woodland area in new Elgin vandalising.

“They have stamped, broken snapped, thrown things around and items are missing too! As well as pulling down tarp and snapping branches off trees.

“This area is not only used by the nursery but scouts and other local businesses too, it’s really heartbreaking to see this happen and I’m just glad we went down to see and sort it before the children did for their session.

“Please if you know your children are playing in this area (there were a group of boys – some on bikes over lunchtime today) please chat with them and explain that this is not ok.”

Police are continuing to look into this incident.

A spokesman added: “Anyone who may have information about this incident to contact 101, quoting incident 0598 of 08 March 2021, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Jack and Jill nursery

This is the second nursery vandalism to be reported in Elgin over the past month.

Jack and Jill nursery which is close to the Liberty Kids outdoor area was also targeted by vandals.

Toys, keepsakes, painted stones, and play equipment were destroyed and stolen in a series of attacks.

Staff estimate several thousands pounds of damage was caused– but the final total remains uncertain as additional items are still being discovered missing.