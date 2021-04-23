World’s Most Scenic River Journeys: Hour-long episode to showcase River Spey on Channel Five

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The River Spey will play a starring role on TV tonight as it features in Channel Five’s series World’s Most Scenic River Journeys.

One of Scotland’s most famous tributaries, the Spey is well-known for its salmon fishing, along with being the fastest-flowing river in the country.

The show is an hour-long journey that takes viewers from the river’s source in the Cairngorms down to where it joins the Moray Firth.

It was shot in September, adhering to Covid measures, and features numerous interviews with people who have lived or worked on the Spey over the years.

Salmon fishing is one of the main activities undertaken on the river and is one of the key issues looked at in the show.

The producers also explore the Spey’s link to the booming whisky industry in the north-east, and will feature the historic Craigellachie Bridge, which is a stunning Thomas Telford-designed attraction.

UPDATE: For reasons best known to themselves, Channel5 have rescheduled from 9th April to 23rd April the screening of… Posted by Spirit Of The Spey – Dave Craig on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Water sports on the Spey and artists inspired by the river also make appearances.

The show is narrated by actor Bill Nighy and is being broadcast at 8pm tonight.

It will shine a spotlight on other fascinating tales linked to the river, including biologists counting the young salmon population and wild swimmers braving the morning chill in Loch Insh.

The 107-mile long Spey is in very good company in the World’s Most Scenic River Journeys, as other rivers featured include iconic ones such as the Niagara and Hudson rivers in North America, the Po in Italy, and the Moselle in Germany.