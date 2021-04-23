Woman to appear in court over series of thefts from north-east gardens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A woman is expected to appear in court today in connection with a number of garden thefts in Elgin.

Police were called to investigate after a number of items were stolen.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested and is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

PC Mitch Dickson, who is based in Elgin, said the quick actions of local residents who had reported suspicious activity allowed the stolen property to be recovered.

He added: “Should any members of the public have had items stolen from or found within the curtilage of their properties, please contact myself at Elgin Police Office.”