Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A stunning image of the Burning of the Clavie in Burghead has claimed the top-prize in a north-east photography competition.

Every year 11 groups from across the region come together for the annual Grampian Eye contest.

Clubs are invited to submit 12 of their best images from the year to be scrutinised by an expert judge.

And at the weekend Kate Friday’s atmospheric shot of the traditional Burning of the Clavie in Burghead was picked as the best overall image in the photography competition.

Burning of the Clavie is atmospheric night in Burghead

The annual event celebrates the dawn of the Pictish new year in Moray community every year on January 11 and draws thousands to the coast.

Organisers, who are known as the Clavie Crew, create a wooden barrel before touring it through the streets to bring good luck and scare off demons.

Eventually the cask is hoisted to the summit of a hill on the headland and the flames are fanned until nothing is left of the wooden Clavie apart from ashes.

Charred staves are said to bring good luck and are sent to Burghead natives, known as Brochers, across the world.

Ordinarily the Grampian Eye competition is hosted in a gallery to allow photographers to showcase their work.

However, this year the event was held online due to the coronavirus restrictions with Moray Camera Club hosting to celebrate the group’s 75th anniversary.

Ms Friday’s image ensures it was a local win for the club with member Phil Galloway’s photograph Lady of the Desert also winning the best portrait category in the assessment of Dumfries-based judge Rod Wheelans.

© Supplied by Phil Galloway

The other winners

Best monochrome image: Socially Distant by Dennis Scott, Donside Camera Club

Best creative image: Abstract 67 Humanoid Production by Martin Hulbert, Fraserburgh Photography Society

Best nature image and overall runner-up: Old Male Pine Martin by Helen Mitchell, Bon Accord Camera Club.

Final club placings: 1st Moray Camera Club, 2nd Bon Accord Camera Club, 3rd Donside Camera Club.