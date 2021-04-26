Elgin Academy shut to everyone today after late notification of Covid tests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Elgin Academy has been shut to everyone today following the late reporting of Covid tests.

The secondary school has registered a number of positive coronavirus cases over the last month, with a number of pupils self-isolating.

Now, it has been shut for the whole day, so that health officials can complete test and trace procedures.

Many of the students take lateral flow tests on Sunday nights before going to school the next day.

A statement from Elgin Academy explained why they had to close.

It read: “We are informing all parents and pupils that due to a late notification of a number of lateral flow tests from public health, the school will be closed to all pupils and staff on Monday.

“This will allow public health time to complete their contact tracing processes.”

Further communication is due out today.

Covid in Moray

Covid cases in Moray have been labelled a cause for concern in recent weeks, with the Press and Journal revealing that a third of all Covid cases in Grampian currently come from the IV30 postcode area, which encompasses Elgin, Burghead, Lhanbryde, Hopeman and surrounding communities.

Figures published by Public Health Scotland show Moray currently has a Covid infection rate of 44.9, per 100,000 of population.

This is more than double the positivity rate in Aberdeen, which is 21 per 100,000, and nearly treble Aberdeenshire’s, which is 11.9.