Roadworks to repair 41 noisy drain covers in Aberlour

More than 40 noisy drain covers are poised to be repaired in Aberlour in work beginning next week.

Scottish Water is preparing a 10-day project to secure the coverings on the Speyside village’s High Street.

It is understood there has been long-standing complaints from residents about the noise.

Scottish Water says the covers need to be renewed following earlier work done to resurface the A95 Grantown road in the village.

Now it has been confirmed repairs will be done on the 41 drain covers in Aberlour.

Scottish Water apology for delays to work

The work will result in the A95 being reduced to a single lane with traffic lights most days from Monday, May 3.

However, on the evening of Friday, May 7 the entire route will need to be closed near the junction with Victoria Terrace to allow two covers in the centre of the road to be addressed.

The work will be done in eight different sections along the High Street with the project expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 12.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We would like to apologise that it has taken a significant time for the work that is needed to repair and realign drain covers on the A95 to be authorised and arranged.

“We have worked actively with the roads authorities to find a solution and to develop detailed traffic management plans that will allow the necessary work to take place safely and with as little disruption as possible.

“Some disruption is unavoidable in order for the work to be completed, but our team on site will do all they can to keep this to a minimum.

“We would ask residents and other road users to follow the road signs that will be in place, which will help us complete each set of repairs as quickly as possible.”