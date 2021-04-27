Moray residents encouraged to order Covid tests direct to door

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Residents in Moray are being encouraged to order home tests for Covid-19 if they are unable to attend community testing centres.

Moray Council has urged locals to take advantage of the free to access lateral flow tests, which deliver results in around 30 minutes.

Tests have been made available to the general public as the whole of Scotland moved to Level 3 on Monday.

The home tests are only available to those without symptoms, with Moray Council urging anybody who is displaying any signs of Covid-19 to self-isolate and book an NHS test.

‘Important we do all we can do to reduce the risk’

Moray Council’s principal environmental health officer, Russell Anderson, said: “As restrictions are relaxed and we get back to leisure activities like shopping and eating out, it’s important we do all we can do to reduce the risk of Coronavirus transmission.

“Testing is one way we do this, though it’s crucial that even if with a negative result people continue to follow guidance including social distancing and face coverings.

“We all want to see continued easing of restrictions, for us as residents and also for businesses, and keeping case numbers down is vital.”

“Soon, people living in and visiting Moray will be able to collect lateral flow tests from our community testing sites.

“This is only for people who aren’t displaying symptoms; anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate immediately and book an NHS test.”

The plea comes after a rise in cases in the region with the council convener urging people to limit social interactions last week in a bid to curb the virus spread.

Tests will be able to be collected from Moray’s community testing sites from mid-May.