Body found in search for missing Moray woman Christine Thomson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A body has been found by officers searching for a missing Moray woman.

Christine Thomson, 61, was last seen around midnight on April 26 in the Seafield Terrace area of Keith.

Police have confirmed this evening that a body of a woman has been found as a result of ongoing searches.

While she has not been formally identified, officers said the family of Christine Thomson have been made aware.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.