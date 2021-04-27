Body found in search for missing Moray woman Christine Thomson

A body has been found by officers searching for a missing Moray woman.
Christine Thomson, 61, was last seen around midnight on April 26 in the Seafield Terrace area of Keith.
Police have confirmed this evening that a body of a woman has been found as a result of ongoing searches.
While she has not been formally identified, officers said the family of Christine Thomson have been made aware.
There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe