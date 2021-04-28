Former RAF Lossiemouth man behind bars to await sentence for getting woman to film herself squashing babies

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A former RAF serviceman who posed as a film stuntman to persuade a woman to make videos of herself sitting on babies is behind bars as he faces being sentenced to lifelong restrictions.

Andrew Kerr, 36, incited the woman to carry out the assaults on the 17-month-old children with promises of payment.

Kerr also tried to get a second woman to carry out similar abuse in Moray by sitting or standing on a child.

He was also found to have had child pornography on devices at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray and RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.

Kerr admitted the offences in July 2020 at Dundee Sheriff Court but had remained on bail until Wednesday after he was sent to the High Court in Edinburgh, which has greater sentencing powers.

A judge ordered that he should be held at Greenock jail while a full risk assessment report is prepared on which can lead to the making of an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR).

Lord Harrower said he was satisfied on the information before him that the risk criteria may be met in calling for the report.

The judge said: “That is a provisional assessment that they may be met. It may turn out that may not be met.”

If the court elects to impose an OLR the judge will impose a minimum prison term the offender must serve, but any decision to release Kerr will be taken by parole authorities taking into account public safety considerations. If freed he will be subject to monitoring and supervision.

Defence solicitor advocate Ann Ogg argued that the risk criteria were not met and that an OLR was not the appropriate disposal in the case.

She said he was a first offender with no reports of concerns about his behaviour in the past. She said the court was faced with “a very isolated set of circumstances” with no repetition of events following the offending which ended in 2018.

The court heard that there were conflicting reports from experts on Kerr and Ms Ogg asked to have the opportunity to instruct a report from a defence forensic psychologist.

Kerr, now of John Street, Dunoon, Argyll, had met the woman who sent him seven videos of the child abuse on Facebook where he posed as a stuntman.

The former RAF man encouraged the woman to sit on the babies and film it in return for payment and gave her detailed instructions.

When the Arbroath woman sent him the first of the videos he messaged her back: “Brilliant, he loves it by the look of it.”

During the videos the youngsters appeared to be laughing and giggling at the beginning of the footage, but became distressed and were crying out.

Kerr admitted inciting the woman to assault the victims between June 17 and 21 in 2018. He also admitted attempting to incite a second woman to carry out an assault by sitting or standing on a child in Elgin, Moray.

He further admitted making indecent images of children at the RAF bases between 2012 and 2018.