A Moray couple who share their wedding anniversary with Prince William and Kate are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

Today marks the diamond wedding anniversary of Willie and Helen Simpson, who first met while at a dance in New Pitsligo.

Mr Simpson, 82 and Mrs Simpson, 78 bonded over being brought up in the countryside.

And pair tied the knot in New Pitsligo on April 29, 1961.

The couple, who live in Springfield Gardens, Elgin says the secret to a happy marriage is “give and take”.

Mr Simpson’s 30-year career as a Scottish SPCA inspector took him across the north-east while his wife was a home help and carer for several local councils.

The pair celebrated their wedding anniversary in the garden today with the family.

Deputy Lieutenant Joan Cowe, presented the couple with their cards on behalf of the Queen and the Lord Lieutenant of Moray Major General Seymour Monro, who was unable to congratulate the happy couple in person.

Mrs Simpson said: “This time we are having a party in the back garden with some family.

“Not many people can say that they have been married for 60 years.

“We met at a dance and back then there used to be barn dances all the time.

“We are both farm person and we do everything together.

“We were brought up in different sides of New Pitsligo.”

Mrs Simpson added: “We like the royals and the Queen is really nice.

“My husband met Princess Anne at Thainstone and we attended the Queen’s garden party in Edinburgh in 1988.

“We all have a lot of memories to come back to.

“I would say to them it is about helping each other in their time of need and working together.

“We have been together all over Scotland from Edinburgh to Castle Douglas, Keith and now in Elgin, while he worked for the Scottish SPCA.

“As a couple, we have a lot of treasured memories to remember and now we look forward to creating even more memories.”