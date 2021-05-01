Aviation enthusiasts offered chance to buy RAF Lossiemouth runway lights

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The landing lights at RAF Lossiemouth have been a welcome beacon for generations of pilots arriving home after completing high-stakes aerial missions.

But when the runway at the Moray airbase last year underwent a transformation to prepare for the arrival of a fleet of Poseidon jets, the old equipment was stood down.

Now, people have been presented with a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get their hands on the unique military mementoes as they have gone up for sale in an online fundraiser being staged by the Project Wingman charity.

It comes after contractor Volker-Fitzpatrick agreed to donate runaway signs and other items which were otherwise destined for the landfill after completing the £75 million resurfacing project.

The fundraiser is being held in a bid to raise much-needed money to convert more buses into mobile lounges to ensure the charity can tour the country to support NHS staff by offering them a place to relax and recuperate.

During the pandemic, the charity has arranged makeshift airport-style first-class lounges, to support exhausted NHS staff dealing with the grim coronavirus frontline.

Meanwhile, aviation heritage centre Morayvia has donated a commemoration print to mark the arrival of the first P-8A Poseidon at RAF Lossiemouth signed by all the crew.

Project Wingman co-founder Emma Henderson explained: “These items were earmarked to be scrapped, but I felt they had huge potential to be repurposed and after all Ministry of Defence approvals were secured, Volker-Fitzpatrick delivered five loads of lights to us including the poles.

“Lockdown has delayed the selling and at a later date, we plan on auctioning off other aviation memorabilia as well as the print from Morayvia.

“These lights were used until the runway was dug up a year ago and they made up the airfield lighting system and approach lighting system.

“Traffic lights were used to stop traffic when aircraft were on approach, and the large signs were at the side of the taxiways to tell you which runway you were approaching.

“Lighting on poles makes up the approach light system and is designed to be shaped a bit like an arrow to guide you into the runway in bad weather or flat lighting.”

Mrs Henderson said that any money raised will be “vital” to ensure their mobile lounge bus project can continue to move forward.

She told the P&J: “It is really important because funding the buses will allow Project Wingman to continue to support frontline NHS staff well into the future.

“We have bought a second bus which should on the road at the end of June in the north of England, and it is important that we don’t restrict all the activity to London and the South-East.

“We have also agreed to buy another two buses and can’t do anything with these ones until we have more money in the bank.”

The charity has already raised around £1,500 from selling some of the lighting before lockdown grounded things to a halt.

Visit www.facebook.com/marketplace/item/295215198835760/ to buy to support Project Wingman.