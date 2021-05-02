Police and lifeboat involved in search for missing Moray man

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police, coastguard and lifeboat teams are carrying out searches in Moray for a man who has been reported missing.

James Thomson, 25, was last seen on Young Street in Burghead at around 11pm on Saturday.

The Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (MIRO) lifeboat and 18 coastguard officers are assisting police with the search, with a helicopter also standing by.

Sergeant Stephen Carmichael said: “James has not been seen or heard from since late last night and there are growing concerns for his wellbeing.

“We are asking for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or any potential sightings to please come forward. Any information could prove vital in our efforts to trace him.

“If you believe you have information which could assist us, you should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1405 of 2 May.”

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “The MIRO lifeboat is still doing a shoreline search between Findhorn and Hopeman.

“We have 18 coastguard officers searching on the shore, and we are possibly looking to task a helicopter to help in the search.”

Mr Thomson is described as being 5ft 8in with a slim build, brown hair and short stubble.

When last seen, he was wearing a pink sweatshirt, light blue denim jeans and white gazelle trainers. He may also be in possession of a blue waterproof jacket.