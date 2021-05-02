Body found in search for missing James Thomson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police searching for missing Moray man James Thomson say a body has been found.

Officers have informed the 25-year-old’s next of kin, but added that formal identification is yet to take place.

They said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Mr Thomson was last seen on Young Street, Burghead, at around 11pm on Saturday.

His disappearance prompted a wide-scale search from emergency crews, including 18 Coastguard officers.

A helicopter and the Moray Inshore Rescue Organisation (Miro) also assisted as searches took place along the coast between Burghead and Hopeman.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been found in the Burghead area, following searches for missing 25-year-old James Thomson.

“The body is still to be formally identified, but James’s next of kin has been made aware. There are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“Members of the public are thanked for their assistance.”