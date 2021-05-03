Popular Elgin Indian restaurant to temporarily close for Covid testing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Indian restaurant in Elgin will be shut for the next couple of days to allow the staff members to be tested for Covid.

Qismat, on High Street, announced the temporary closure on their social media after a staff member’s family showed mild symptoms.

Restaurant bosses have decided to shut today and tomorrow to ensure the health and safety of both staff and customers.

All workers will be getting tested.

The statement added: “Although no other staff members are showing symptoms we have taken the decision to take a couple of days off to deep clean the restaurant.

“We will continue to update you all and liaise with the relevant authorities.

“We are so sorry that we have had to give you all this news.”

The Covid infection rate in Moray is worrying NHS Grampian health chiefs, with concerns a local lockdown may be imposed if the trend is not reversed.

Moray currently has the highest infection rate in Scotland with a seven-day rate of 61 cases per 100,000 people according to the latest Public Health Scotland statistics – nearly 10 times higher than neighbouring Aberdeenshire.