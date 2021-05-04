Pupils at Lossiemouth primary school self-isolating following positive Covid case

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pupils at a Lossiemouth primary school are self-isolating this week.

It is understood a positive Covid case has been linked to the school.

An entire year group from Hythehill primary has been advised to self-isolate by public health.

They can return to school from May 6.

All the pupils at the Lossiemouth primary school have been continuing their learning remotely during their period of self-isolation.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “We commend our schools’ ability to action this support quickly.

“Due to the robust mitigations in place within the school, it will remain open for all other learners.”

© Paul Glendell / DCT Media

Meanwhile, pupils at New Elgin primary can return to the school after PCR tests taken returned negative results.

One year group was advised to self-isolate last week after a positive case within the wider school community.

However, on re-testing, negative results were returned meaning pupils can now return to school.

Covid in Moray

© PRESS AND JOURNAL/DCT Media

A total of 28 cases have been linked to Elgin Academy during the last three weeks, with more than 100 students self-isolating as a result.

However, it is understood the outbreak is not being treated as a single cluster with no evidence the virus is being spread within school grounds with council staff suspecting it could instead be linked to transport, workplaces, or elsewhere in the community.

The Covid infection rate in Moray is worrying NHS Grampian health chiefs, with concerns a local lockdown may be imposed if the trend is not reversed.

The region has the highest infection rate in Scotland amid a spike in numbers in the Elgin area.

Warnings have been issued that if the trend is not reversed then Moray could be held at Level 3 restrictions this month while the rest of the country moves to Level 2.