Police meet with Elgin community after youths start fires and gather in woods

Police in Elgin have met with members of the local community to address concerns relating to the behaviour of youths.

Community policing officer constable Jamie Dey met concerned locals at Oakwood and Mayne farm where youths have gathered in recent weeks.

Constable Dey heard concerns relating to fires being started in the area, as well as the misuse of drugs and alcohol.

Partnership working is now taking place with Moray Council to identify where activities can be set up after youngsters told police they felt there was a lack of events to participate in during the evening and at weekends.

Police have urged locals in Moray to err on the side of caution and not to gather in large groups as the region has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Scotland.