Covid in Moray: Positive cases confirmed at two nurseries

Covid cases have been confirmed at two Moray nurseries, as the outbreak in the community deepens.

St Sylvesters Nursery and Lhanbryde Nursery are the latest sites to confirm positive cases.

This is in addition to the 46 cases already reported linked to Elgin Academy.

Pupils at Hythehill Primary are also self-isolating after a positive Covid result was understood to be recorded there.

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at Elgin Academy, Lhanbryde Nursery, and St Sylvester’s Nursery.

“We have been liaising with public health experts throughout, and will continue to do so, and are reassured by them that the strong Covid-19 protection measures within our settings are preventing in-school transmission.”

Concerning outbreak in Moray

Moray has the highest rate of Covid infections in Scotland, according to the latest figures.

In the seven days between April 25 and May 1, 75 cases were detected in the region, the majority of those centred around the Elgin and Lhanbryde areas.

According to Public Health Scotland (PHS) the seven-day positive rate per 100,000 people is 78.3 in Moray. Of those people being tested for Covid, 3.3% came back positive.

Across Scotland, no area has a higher rate per 100,000. The second highest, after Moray, is East Dunbartonshire.

The average seven-day positive rate per 100,000 in the country is significantly lower than Moray’s figure, at just 21.3.

The neighbourhoods in Moray with the highest rates are Elgin Bishipmill West and Newfield, Elgin Central West and Lhanbryde, Urquhart, Pitgavney and seaward.

Fears that Moray will not move down to Level 2

The outbreak in Moray has caused concerns that Covid restrictions will not be eased in the region on May 17.

Cinemas, bingo halls and arcades can reopen from that date, and pubs can serve alcohol indoors.

However, regions must have a lower case rate than 50 per 100,000 over seven days for restrictions to ease.

The latest figures show that every region in Scotland is currently meeting that requirement except Moray.