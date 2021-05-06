Thursday, May 6th 2021 Show Links
Yellow warning of snow issued as Cairngorm residents wake to early snow

By Chris MacLennan
May 6, 2021, 7:21 am
A yellow weather warning for snow has been issued by the Met Office as residents in the Cairngorms have reported waking to an early flurry of snow.

The weather warning was issued at 3.45am and is in place until 11am covering much of central parts of the Cairngorms and parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

Meteorologists have warned that roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times expected.

Snow has gathered on the A9 at Slochd

Snow has gathered on the A9 Inverness to Dunblane road at Slochd.

Rain is expected at nearby Carrbridge throughout the morning with temperatures expected to rise from the low 1C to around 5C later in the afternoon.

The snow comes as voters head to polling stations for an election like no other.

