Man taken to hospital after car overturns on A941

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road.

Emergency services were called at 12.45pm after a blue Corsa overturned.

A spokeswoman for police confirmed a person has been taken to Dr Gray’s but there are no details on the injuries.

It is understood the driver sustained head and neck injuries, but are not believed to be life-threatening or serious at this point.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 12.40pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A941.

“One ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one male patient taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.”