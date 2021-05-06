Three vehicles involved in crash on A96 near Lhanbryde

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Emergency services have been called to a three-vehicle crash in Moray.

Police are currently at the A96 Aberdeen-Inverness road near Lhanbryde after being called around 4.50pm.

The ambulance service has also been requested to attend.

Traffic Scotland has said travel in both directions is slow, with the road partially blocked.

⌚17.25#A96 Reports of an RTC near Lhanbryde Traffic is slow in both directions Updates as we get them#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/EFru1TLBJa — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 6, 2021

A spokeswoman for the police said: “We were called to a three-vehicle crash on the A96 at 4.50pm.

“Ambulance has been contacted to attend, and one carriageway is blocked.”