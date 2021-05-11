New rapid Covid testing sites are up-and-running for asymptomatic people in Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seven new rapid testing sites have opened in Moray in a desperate attempt to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The region has the highest infection rate in Scotland, and it has now been confirmed the “highly transmissible” Indian variant is in the region.

NHS Grampian has now rolled out further testing sites and is encouraging residents to go along, even if they are not showing the common symptoms of a continuous cough, temperature or loss of taste/smell.

It is hoped the testing will driving down infection rates as those who are asymptomatic can still spread the virus.

Testing centres

Booking is not required.

All of them, except the one in Elgin, are drive-in testing centres.

30/32 High Street, Elgin, open 9.30am-4pm, Monday to Friday

Station Car Park, Pitgaveny Street, Lossiemouth, open 9.45am-11.45am, Monday and Wednesday

Lhanbryde Community Centre car park, Robertson Road, Lhanbryde, open 1.45pm-3.45pm, Monday and Wednesday

Cluny Square car park, Cluny Square, Buckie, open 9.45am-11.45am, Tuesday and Thursday

Regent Square Car Park, Regent Square, Keith, open 1.45-3.45pm, Tuesday and Thursday

Leys Road Car Park, Leys Road, Forres, open 9.45am-11.45am, Friday

Alice Littler Park Car Park, Broomfield Square, Aberlour, open 1.45pm–3.45pm, Friday



Locals will be tested using a lateral flow test which gives results in around 45 minutes. Any positive results will then be checked with a PCR test.

Get tested to stop the spread

Karen Sievewright, environmental health and trading standards manager at Moray Council said: “Almost one in three people with Coronavirus don’t have symptoms but are still infectious and able to pass the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“By getting tested at a community testing site, you can find out if you are positive and take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus by self-isolating.

“Not only are we helping to protect our family, friends and community, if we can reduce the spread of Covid-19 and continue to follow the other national measures that are in place, we are that one step closer to getting back to doing the things we are unable to do just now.”

‘We are here to help support you if you need to self-isolate’

Norma Matheson, benefits manager at the council, said: “We know that self-isolating can be really difficult for some people – physically and mentally but, more often than not, financially.

“We understand that being asked to self-isolate at short notice can present you with a lot of problems. Not everyone may be lucky enough to have family, friends or good neighbours nearby who can help with things like getting groceries or picking up prescriptions. The Grampian Coronavirus Assistance Hub can give you details of help available locally with things like shopping, collecting prescriptions etc. You can call them on 0808 196 3384.

“Some people are only a week’s wages away from financial difficulty and can’t afford not to work. We don’t want these things to be a barrier to people getting tested. We are here to help support you if you need to self-isolate.”

Anyone who tests positive is required to self-isolate immediately, and support is available in those cases.