First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed it is “highly probable” Moray will be held at Level 3 coronavirus restrictions longer than the rest of Scotland.

The region has been experiencing a surge of cases in recent weeks with an infection rate more than four times higher than the national average.

Today the first minister has confirmed the rest of the country will move to Level 2 restrictions as case numbers ease from Monday.

Decision delayed with hopes cases will drop

However, concerns about widespread community transmission in Elgin, Keith and surrounding communities has led the Scottish Government to conclude it may not be “safe or sensible” to do the same in Moray.

A final decision is due to made before the end of the week.

Ms Sturgeon said: “There is widespread community transmission happening in Moray just now, and it’s against that backdrop, unless the situation were to materially improve, that it simply wouldn’t be safe or sensible to relax restrictions from Monday.

“It is highly probably Moray will stay at Level 3 for a further period.”

The first minister confirmed that if Moray were to stay at Level 3 that travel restrictions would be imposed to prevent people entering or leaving the region, except for permitted purposes.

Travel restrictions to be imposed on Moray

Additional financial support for affected businesses would also be provided with talks already underway with Moray Council.

Ms Sturgeon added: “If there is any extension to Level 3 then I would hope it’s for as short a period as possible.”

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, who is also Moray MP, said the decision was “disappointing, but not unexpected”.

He said: “It will be difficult for individuals and families here in Moray to see the rest of Scotland benefit from an easing in the current restrictions but if we all work together then we can hopefully see cases drop and be brought under control which will allow us to move forward.

“However, there are small signs for optimism as cases may be beginning to stabilise and there has been a massive effort to increase the vaccination rollout here in Moray.”

When should I get tested?

Moray Council has opened new testing sites across the region amid a plea for residents to get tested to try and limit the spread.

Those with any of the symptoms listed below should book a test, via nhsinform.scot or call 0800 028 2816 if you cannot get online, and must not attend sites asymptomatic testing sites.

Those with both classic and extended symptoms in Moray should immediately book a test via nhsinform.scot or call 0800 028 2816 if you cannot get online.

Extended symptoms include:

General weakness

Sore throat

Shortness of breath

Diarrhoea

Headache

Chills

Muscle pain

Runny nose

Dry or productive cough

The individual and their whole household, including any extended or bubble members, should self-isolate immediately self-isolate until the test results are returned.

A timetable of when asymptomatic testing is available at locations across Moray can be found here.

Where are the testing sites?