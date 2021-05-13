NHS Grampian offers up ‘drop-in’ vaccine appointments in Moray today

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Residents in Moray can snap up a last-minute appointment to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine today.

NHS Grampian has announced it has availability to run walk-in Covid-19 vaccine sessions today.

The drop-ins are only for those who still need to get their first dose.

Queues will be managed to maintain social distancing, and individuals might be asked to come back at another time.

Locations and times are as follows:

Hythehill Primary School, Lossiemouth – from 10.30am

Fiona Elcock Vaccination Centre, Elgin – 2pm to 5pm and 6pm to 9pm only.

The health board thanked members of the public for their cooperation and willingness to get vaccinated.