Popular Forres restaurant shuts permanently with immediate effect

A popular Forres restaurant has announced that it has shut permanently, with immediate effect.

Kristoff’s on Tolbooth Street had reopened last month when Covid restrictions allowed them to.

But now, “with great sadness and a heavy heart”, the restaurant owner announced they have closed for good.

In a statement posted on social media, they highlighted “what a great pleasure” it had been to operate in Forres for five years.

It added: “We are so grateful to all of you for being part of Kristoff’s. What a journey it was.

“Thank you to all the staff present and past for being a part of Kristoff’s family and helping us build a great business. You have been amazing.

“Thank you to all the customers for all the support over the years, you really did help us build a thriving business.

“Thank you to all the friends and family for supporting us and stepping up when desperate for help during busy times.

“Thank you everyone.”

Customers with vouchers for the restaurant should contact Kristoff’s for a refund.

Aneta will be on the premises on Sunday from 11am until 1pm, then 5pm to 6.30pm and then on Monday from 11am until 1pm then 5.45pm until 7pm to process the refunds.

The closure news garnered a sad reaction on social media, with many upset they cannot visit the Forres restaurant again.

One customer said: “Sorry to read this Kristoff, never had a bad meal from you. Best of luck to you and your family.

Another added: “So sorry to hear this. Only managed a couple lovely of meals at Kristoff’s and had been looking forward more.”

While a third comment said: “This is such a shame! Been for several lovely meals and never left disappointed or dissatisfied! Best luck for whatever is next.”