Covid testing sites are continuing to be available in Moray in a bid to tackle the spread of the virus.

It is hoped the testing will drive down infection rates as those who do not have symptoms and therefore are unaware that they are infected can still spread the virus.

A surge of Covid cases in the region has seen the infection rate rise to above 100 cases per 100,000 – well above the 50-case threshold for Level two.

And it was announced today that Moray is to remain in Level 3 of Scotland’s coronavirus tiered system.

The region has been kept in the heightened level of restrictions as the rest of mainland Scotland moves to Level 2 from Monday.

Earlier this week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the region was “most likely” to remain in the enhanced level until the virus spread is brought back under control.

NHS Grampian said the outbreak is showing “signs of improvement”.

Testing centres

Booking is not required.

All sites, except on Elgin High Street, are drive-in.

30/32 High Street, Elgin, open 9.30am-4pm, Monday to Friday

Station Car Park, Pitgaveny Street, Lossiemouth, open 9.45-11.45am, Wednesday

Cluny Square Car Park, Cluny Square, Buckie, open 9.45-11.45am, Monday and Thursday

Regent Square Car Park, Regent Square, Keith, open 1.45-3.45pm, Monday and Thursday

Leys Road Car Park, Leys Road, Forres, open 9.45-11.45am, Tuesday and Friday

Alice Littler Park Car Park, Broomfield Square, Aberlour, open 1.45–3.45pm, Tuesday and Friday

Moray Leisure Centre Car Park, Borough Briggs Road, Elgin, open 1.45–3.45pm, Wednesday

Locals will be tested using a lateral flow test which gives results in around 45 minutes. Any positive results will be confirmed with a PCR test.