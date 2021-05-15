Police appeal following building site theft in Moray

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An appeal has been launched after a number of tools were taken from a building site in Buckie.

Batteries and battery chargers worth £2,000 were reportedly stolen from the March Road East area of the town between 6pm on March 19 and 7am the following morning.

It is understood a vehicle may have been used during the operation due to the quantity of items taken.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them by calling 101.

