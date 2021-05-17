Something went wrong - please try again later.

A community garden, new play equipment and a maze with wildlife sculptures are included in a project designed to transform playing fields in Archiestown into a multi-purpose space for the rural community.

The Moray village founded in 1760 by Sir Archibald Grant of Monymusk has long been a vibrant place to live.

And now the Archiestown Village Council is leading efforts to create a multi-purpose outdoor space for all ages to enjoy.

A community garden could be created in the village which will include mini allotments, fruit bushes and a compost area.

A proposed wildlife area incorporating a maze with wildlife wood carvings, a picnic table and feeders for birds and squirrels could help attract wildlife to the village.

Among the ideas being put forward by the community to improve and build on the existing play and sports area are swings, a slide, a trampoline and the creation of a multi-sports area.

Other proposals include crazy golf, a bike pump track and a climbing wall.

Archiestown Village Council chairman Angus Holmes believes the community working together is “vital” to ensure this project is a success.

He told the P&J: “When the village celebrated its 250th anniversary in 2010, we came together to improve the village – which included new signage and the upgrade of the traditional hall to a more modern one.

“Then the playing fields were identified as the next step in the long-term plan to improve the village.

“The response has been really positive from the community.”

Hopes to redevelop playing fields

Mr Holmes added: “Our vision is to be a historic, vibrant and welcoming village where everyone enjoys a high quality of life through equal access to green space and lifestyle opportunities.

“It is key that we create an environment that everyone regardless of age can back.

“This comes off the back of Covid and lockdown with people not travelling and seeing a lot more people walking around the village and using the playing fields.

“The village has already got hanging baskets, so the gardening group wants to create an environment inspired by the Gordon Castle and Brodie Castle’s gardens where there is a nature garden.

“The community engagement we have received will form part of our project funding plan.”

People can find out more about the plans to redevelop Archiestown’s playing fields by visiting www.facebook.com/archiestownvillage

