Man who downloaded indecent images of young children to be sentenced next month

A 40-year-old Keith man who downloaded indecent images and videos of children, including a baby, will be sentenced next month.

Euan Davidson, of Fraser Place, had been due to be sentenced at Inverness Sheriff Court after a background report had been prepared.

But social workers wanted more information and the case was continued until June 28.

Davidson did not appear and the continuation was done remotely.

At the previous hearing, the court was told that during October 2019, Police Scotland received intelligence that on October 3, 2018, Facebook user had uploaded a Category A indecent image of a child.

Over four weeks later, on 29 October, police obtained a search warrant for Davidson’s Keith home.

Examination of his mobile telephone uncovered 6 Category A, B and C indecent images of children were found. The children featured were estimated to be between 4 and 14 years of age.

Davidson was immediately placed on the Sex Offender’s Register.