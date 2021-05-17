Something went wrong - please try again later.

More drop-in appointments have been created in Moray for residents under 40 years old to get Covid vaccines.

The vaccination programme was accelerated in the region after a surge of cases during recent weeks.

All adults over 18 years old are expected to have been offered their first jag by the end of the month as part of the rollout.

When are the drop-in appointments?

NHS Grampian has confirmed the Fiona Elcock Centre on Edgar Road in Elgin will be open for drop-in appointments until 9pm tonight and from 8.30am to 9pm on Tuesday.

Staff and volunteers have been managing queues outside the retail park unit with residents urged to be patient while they wait.

Warnings have been issued that if it is busy people may be asked to leave and come back later.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “As part of this age group I attended yesterday for my first vaccine. The team are doing a great job.

“Very efficient and we are seeing the benefits with more than 80% of over 18s in Moray having received at least one dose of the vaccine.”

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has also encouraged locals to take up the offer of drop-in appointments for Covid vaccines.

Is the accelerated vaccine rollout working?

Moray has been held at Level 3 restrictions by the Scottish Government due to the recent surge in Covid cases.

However, the region today recorded its second consecutive day with no positive test results.

The area is now recording an average of 46.96 cases per 100,000 people in seven days – below the recommended 50-case threshold for Level 3.

The vaccine rollout was accelerated in Moray amid concerns of community transmission in the area with experts believing less immunity among locals could be contributing to the case numbers.

The Scottish Government is due to make an announcement later this week about whether Moray will be able to move to Level 2 restrictions.