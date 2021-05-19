Platinum Jubilee: Will you be planting a tree for the Queen?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Individuals and community groups in Moray are being encouraged to plant saplings to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The ‘plant a tree for the Jubilee’ initiative was launched on Monday and will result in millions of trees and saplings being planted.

The Woodland Trust will provide the saplings for free and planting will take place from October this year and throughout the Jubilee year of 2022.

The Moray Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) Team is supported by the Lord-Lieutenants of Banffshire and Moray and is chaired by the Earl of Moray. It also includes officers from Moray Council who will consult with local forestries and nurseries.

Major General Seymour Monro expressed his enthusiasm for the national initiative which will also benefit the environment during the climate emergency.

He said: “We are confident that schools and communities will want to get behind this and plant thousands of saplings and trees Moray-wide. We are also very excited about a major ceremonial avenue and are planning a major tree planting launch on 1 October.

“We also look forward to these forming part of the major celebrations of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in June next year.”

The location for a Platinum Jubilee ceremonial avenue in Moray is yet to be announced as well as plans for current trees and woodlands to be identified with plaques for future generations.

The Moray QGC Team will share more information with schools and community councils soon. A local fundraising campaign will be set up and there will also be opportunities to sponsor a tree in a person’s memory.