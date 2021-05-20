Moray Council announce financial support available for businesses impacted by Level 3 restrictions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Moray Council has released details of the businesses eligible for support due to the extension of Covid restrictions.

The region has remained in Level 3 this week following a surge in cases, and will find out tomorrow if the Scottish Government is satisfied numbers have fallen enough to allow the rules to be relaxed next week.

Officials in the area remain “cautiously optimistic” that this will be the case.

In the meantime, the local authority has been allocated £375,000 to support struggling businesses.

Those eligible to apply for a chunk of funding include tourism and hospitality businesses.

The three options are:

Moray Local Restrictions Grant

Open to businesses that previously previously received funding through the Strategic Framework Business Fund (SFBF) or the Small Accommodation Providers Paying Council Tax Support Fund.

The grants will cover up to a two-week period from May 17. Businesses do not need to re-apply for this funding, which should be processed by Friday, May 21.

For more information on this grant, click here.

Discretionary Business Fund (Hospitality & Tourism Supply Chain)

This is for supply chain businesses in the hospitality and tourism sectors, such as catering vans, bus tour operators, laundry or cleaning services.

A full list of eligible businesses can be found on the Moray Council website.

For more information on this fund, click here.

Discretionary Business Fund Level 3 Restrictions NDR

For businesses which missed out on the SFBF. This can either be due to not having previously applied or started trading before May 14, 2021.

For more information on this fund, click here.