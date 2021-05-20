Something went wrong - please try again later.

After overcoming two bouts of cancer and a brain aneurysm, Lorraine Mundie has proved she is made of sterner stuff.

The Cullen grandmother’s sunny disposition helped her get through three major health scares but now her husband, James, 71, must face his own cancer battle.

Lorraine was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, going through chemotherapy and a mastectomy before she was told she was in remission.

Five years later, the cancer returned. This time it meant radiotherapy and another operation was required.

And now James is set to receive scan results which will determine whether chemotherapy is needed to treat the cancer discovered in April.

Despite the struggles, the 67-year-old’s positive outlook on life remains.

Lorraine said: “It was a shock, when it was discovered I had breast cancer.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all, but you just have to get on with it and do what the doctors tell you to do.

“The worst bit for me was the chemo and the cancer came back in the same spot around five years later.

“Then I got radiotherapy and an operation for that time.”

Lorraine added: “He lives with me and therefore just needs to get on with it.

“Every day is a special day. I definitely appreciate life even more than before the cancer and brain aneurysm.

“My husband is going to be fine, that’s it.”

I definitely appreciate life even more than before.”

She is looking forward to more adventures exploring Scotland with her husband in their camper van.

She added: “We have a camper van so we are looking forward to getting away to explore right across Scotland.

“Places like Ullapool, Oban and the west coast of Scotland are brilliant to visit.”

Tough times brought family closer together

Daughter Tanya Bowie believes the difficult times have brought the family closer together.

She told us: “My mum is in remission, which is great.

“It was really challenging, seeing her going through the chemo and then radiotherapy.

“It makes you aware that cancer will never go away and it is especially hard on the family when it is your own mum and dad.

“As a family, we have been really supportive in this difficult time and we have definitely grown closer as a family and appreciated life a lot more.”

As her parents face up to their latest battle, Tanya and her twin daughters, Summer and Sky, are set to walk 60 miles next month around Cullen in a bid to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Tanya said: “When I told the twins that my dad had prostate cancer, the first thing they asked was, ‘he’s not going to die, is he?’

“My girls will still be at school so every morning and home time we will walk from our house in Lintmill to Cullen Primary School and at weekends we will cover more miles when out walking the dog.

“Thankfully, prostate cancer is quite treatable and his battle has made the twins want to do the walk even more.”

Tanya added: “My father is really proud of the girls for taking on this challenge.”