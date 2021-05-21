Elgin youngsters upset as thieves target Bishopmill Pre-school again

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thieves attempted to break into an Elgin nursery causing upset to youngsters who believe they were trying steal their toys.

The incident at Bishopmill Pre-school Centre was discovered by staff on Friday morning.

It follows an earlier burglary at the site and comes just weeks after vandals wrecked keepsakes and play equipment at its sister nursery.

The Bishopmill centre’s manager Kelly Woollett says: “It’s very disheartening and concerning, and the children are very worried and upset that someone was trying to steal their toys.

“One of them bless her today said ‘are we allowed to play’.

“Things have been a bit different this morning because we had to come in a different door and we said the police would be coming.”

Mrs Woollet wants to warn neighbouring businesses burglars are on the prowl.

The centre is run by Torridon Education Group which operates three other nurseries in Moray.

In April, devastated staff and youngsters at its Jack and Jill nursery in New Elgin were left counting the cost of an attack by vandals – for the second time in days.

And it is the second time Bishopmill has been broken into with thieves stealing food, phones, cameras and laptops in an earlier incident in 2016.

Mrs Woollett says they raided the Morriston Road premises emptying the cupboards of snacks like cheese and baked beans, clearing the shelves of everything bar the fruit.

“It’s heartbreaking and frustrating,” she says.

“These children have had a terrible 12 months with Covid. They’ve not been allowed to see extended family, they’ve not been allowed to play with friends in the same way they used to. They’ve just had so much to deal with and to then have to deal with any extra stuff is just awful.”