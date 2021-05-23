Moray Council: MSP seeks report over flooding under railway bridge at Lhanbryde

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concerns have been raised over ongoing issues with flooding of the road under the railway bridge at the Lhanbryde bypass.

The road in Lhanbryde is frequently flooded after rainfall and it said to have worsened in recent months.

Residents have now had enough and are looking for road authorities to take action.

MSP Richard Lochhead has asked the chief executive of Moray Council for a report on the issue.

He said: “A number of constituents have been in touch with me to express their frustration at the frequency of flooding under the bridge and the disruption is causes for drivers and local cyclists.

“Some concerns have also been raised about cars not getting through when the road is impassible and backing up onto the busy A96.”

The MSP recently had to turn back from the bridge when heavy rain had appeared to cause that section of the road to flood.

Mr Lochhead added: “It’s clearly and issue that is causing some concern amongst local residents and I’ve asked the council for a report so I can understand what’s causing this part of the road to flood so often and what steps can be taken to address the problem.”