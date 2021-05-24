Man, 28, charged in connection with disturbance at Elgin’s St Giles shopping centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is expected to appear in court today following a disturbance at St Giles shopping centre in Elgin.

Emergency services were called to the incident at about 7pm on Sunday evening.

Police and the ambulance service were spotted on-scene, with officers arresting a 28-year-old man.

They have now confirmed that he has been charged in connection with the “disturbance”.

He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Pictures published last night showed numerous emergency service vehicles at the entrance to St Giles car park, including police cars and an ambulance.

Officers confirmed that there was no threat to the wider public.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance which took place in the High Street area of Elgin around 7pm on Sunday, May 23.

“He is expected to appear in court on Monday, May 24.”